Monday's snow storm forces some school cancellations, delays

Monday's snow storm is forcing cancellations and delays for many schools along the Wasatch Front. CANCELLATIONS (NO SCHOOL MONDAY) Alpine School District

Athlos Academy

Beehive and Tech Charter

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Cache County School District

Canyons School District

Career Path High

Dancing Moose Montessori School

East Hollywood High

Farmington Ascent Academy

Freedom Preparatory

Intermountain Christian School in Cottonwood Heights

Jordan School District

Juab School District

LDS Business College

Murray School District

Nebo School District

Pacific Heritage Academy

Provo School District

Salt Lake City School District

Salt Lake Community College

Spectrum Academy (all locations)

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Kearns

Tooele County School District

University of Utah (all day)

Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind

Weber County School District

Weilenmann School of Discovery

DELAYS

Box Elder School District

Davis School District

Granite School District

Nuames Early College High School

Logan City School District

Murray City School District (two-hour delay)

Ogden School District

