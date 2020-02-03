Menu

Monday's snow storm forces some school cancellations, delays

Posted: 5:26 AM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 15:53:49-05
Photo: Pixabay
Snowy school bus

Monday's snow storm is forcing cancellations and delays for many schools along the Wasatch Front.

CANCELLATIONS (NO SCHOOL MONDAY)

  • Alpine School District
  • Athlos Academy
  • Beehive and Tech Charter
  • Blessed Sacrament Catholic School
  • Cache County School District
  • Canyons School District
  • Career Path High
  • Dancing Moose Montessori School
  • East Hollywood High
  • Farmington Ascent Academy
  • Freedom Preparatory
  • Intermountain Christian School in Cottonwood Heights
  • Jordan School District
  • Juab School District
  • LDS Business College
  • Murray School District
  • Nebo School District
  • Pacific Heritage Academy
  • Provo School District
  • Salt Lake City School District
  • Salt Lake Community College
  • Spectrum Academy (all locations)
  • St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Kearns
  • Tooele County School District
  • University of Utah (all day)
  • Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind
  • Weber County School District
  • Weilenmann School of Discovery

DELAYS

  • Box Elder School District
  • Cache County School District
  • Davis School District
  • Granite School District
  • Nuames Early College High School
  • Logan City School District
  • Murray City School District (two-hour delay)
  • Nuames Early College High School
  • Ogden School District
  • Tooele County School District
  • Weber County School District
