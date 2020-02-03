Monday's snow storm forces some school cancellations, delays

Monday's snow storm is forcing cancellations and delays for many schools along the Wasatch Front.
CANCELLATIONS (NO SCHOOL MONDAY)
- Alpine School District
- Athlos Academy
- Beehive and Tech Charter
- Blessed Sacrament Catholic School
- Cache County School District
- Canyons School District
- Career Path High
- Dancing Moose Montessori School
- East Hollywood High
- Farmington Ascent Academy
- Freedom Preparatory
- Intermountain Christian School in Cottonwood Heights
- Jordan School District
- Juab School District
- LDS Business College
- Murray School District
- Nebo School District
- Pacific Heritage Academy
- Provo School District
- Salt Lake City School District
- Salt Lake Community College
- Spectrum Academy (all locations)
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Kearns
- Tooele County School District
- University of Utah (all day)
- Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind
- Weber County School District
- Weilenmann School of Discovery
DELAYS
- Box Elder School District
- Davis School District
- Granite School District
- Nuames Early College High School
- Logan City School District
- Murray City School District (two-hour delay)
- Ogden School District
