9/11 Memorial Project Comes To Davis County

The project requires months of planning.

Jennie Taylor, of North Ogden, and Davis County are putting the final touches on what's expected to be powerful 9/11 memorial project.

After a very successful first year, The Major Brent Taylor Foundation decided to expand the event.

'Davis Remembers' is an interactive audio-visual museum. The event offers a community resource fair and an outdoor Touch-a-Truck exhibit.

She started the foundation shortly after her husband, Major Brent Taylor, died in combat in Afghanistan.

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation seeks to honor him and all who sacrifice and serve, which is why Jennie and her team of volunteers have put countless hours into this project.

"It’s an educational and inspirational event that commemorates what happened 21 years ago on September 11th," Taylor explained.

The 4-day event takes place in Farmington at the Legacy Event Center (151 South 1100 West) September 7th to 10th.

The event is free and open to the public from 9am to 9pm each day.

Taylor encourages all families to come experience the event filled with education and patriotism, while honoring military, medical, fire and police professionals.

To help set up or take down hundreds of American flags on location each morning/evening, please email info@majorbrenttaylor.com