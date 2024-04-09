A judge breaks down the consequences Morgan Wallen may face

On Court TV, anchor Ashley Willcott took a moment to reflect on this week's arrest of Morgan Wallen. As a former judge, she broke down some of the legal ramifications for the country singer, providing her unique insight into the situation.

Wallen was charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop of a bar. That chair landed within several feet of officers. No one was hurt. Wallen is currently out on a $15,520 bond and is expected back in court on May 3.

"Here's the thing about going out to have a good time," Wilcott said. "There's always that line you just cannot afford to cross. One mess-up, and a fun time can turn into a crime that could literally have killed someone. Yes, one can argue it was simply a dumb mistake. But at the end of the day, if the allegations are proven true, he could be found guilty of multiple counts of reckless endangerment, which is a felony. And in Tennessee, the law provides that neither intent nor actual harm have to exist to be found guilty of this charge."

Wilcott further explained that "a defendant can be found guilty if they showed a disregard for public safety that should have been adhered to and that disregard then posed a risk to others. This felony can result in a sentence of 1 to 15 years in prison per count. Note that in 2020, Wallet was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. And during the pandemic, he was also criticized for being seen out in public without a mask, drinking and hugging others."

As a judge, Wilcott said that she would take all of these things into account: "Having fun is one thing. Crossing a line and conducting criminal activity is another, and your track record will play a role in determining consequences once convicted."

