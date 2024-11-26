A Santa Dash and more in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Let's take a look at some fun, family-friendly Acitivities Happening this week.

Today you can join the Utah Hockey Club for a youth hockey clinic at the sandy parks & recreation building. If you have students in grades 1st through 9th who are eager to learn street hockey, this is the perfect opportunity for them.

Grades 1st – 4th From 6-7 p.m.

Grades 5th – 9th From 7-8 p.m.

You can register here.

Then.. if you're waiting for the turkey, pass the time at Utah's Hogle Zoo thanksgiving morning and experience the annual feast with the beast event. Watch animals from lions to polar bears stomp, roll, and chomp pumpkins and themed items. Included with daytime admission or your zoo membership! Utah's Hogle Zoo will be open from 10 am-2 pm on thanksgiving day.

On Saturday The Ogden Santa Run 5K is the first and largest of the Utah Santa Runs. Held in Historic Downtown Ogden this race runs just prior to the Ogden Holiday Light Parade and down Washington Blvd. All participants get a Santa Suit to run in and Milk and Cookie Aid stations supported by Elves that dress as Volunteers. Sign up here.

Come experience the magic of the holiday season at Tracy Aviary with light displays, including a lighted tunnel, pay a visit to Santa inside a life-sized Gingerbread House and enjoy treats. Click here for more information.

If you're looking for a fun family event near you, it's time to wrangle up the kids, stock your car with treats and head to the Utah State Fairpark for Reindeer Road drive-through light show. The lights are even synchronized to festive tunes through your radio. Click here for more information.

