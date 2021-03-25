Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device 24/7

Menu

Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 25, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Not sitting in front of your television, but still want to watch FOX 13 News? You can now watch FOX 13 News in the mornings, afternoons and evenings on your favorite streaming device.

All FOX 13 News broadcasts are streamed live on our channel which you can find on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV. And if you miss a live newscast, we post recorded versions so they can be watched whenever you want.

Just search "FOX 13 Utah" (with the space) on your device and download the channel. CLICK HERE to find the channel store for your streaming device.

You'll also find all the great work of the FOX 13 Investigates team, along with our special FOX 13 News 360 features, Rebound stories and everything else you'll see on the news.

