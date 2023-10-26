Aldi and Walmart are lowering prices on Thanksgiving groceries

If you’re worried about the cost of groceries affecting your holiday plans this year, you’re not alone.

The average price for a Thanksgiving meal last year was around $64, despite some retailers rolling back prices to match previous years, including Aldi and Walmart.

Both retailers are once again offering discounts this year, with Aldi announcing that prices will be cut by up to 50% on everything from gravy and cranberries to meat, cheese, pie crust, flour and more. You’ll find the price on more than 70 items reduced in stores beginning Nov. 1.

Aldi says the average customer can expect to save around 30% on the meal, minus the price of the turkey.

Some of the price changes you’ll see beginning Nov. 1 will allow you to get 12 ounces of fresh cranberries for 99 cents (previously $1.49), Appleton Farms prosciutto for $2.49 (down from $3.69), baking brie for $5.19 instead of $7.49, and Baker’s Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix priced at $1.89 instead of $2.69.

Walmart’s Thanksgiving deals also begin Nov. 1, although some items are already priced lower.

The retailer says 92% of their customers have expressed concern about inflation and how it will impact their holiday meals, so they are once again “removing inflation” and offering some items at an even lower price than last year.

Walmart says you can expect to find discounts on everything from crispy fried onions to mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Its deals run through Dec. 26, so you can save on both Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner.

While Walmart’s sale prices officially begin next week, some items are already on sale. That means you can begin to compare Aldi and Walmart’s deals and start planning your shopping list now.

For example, Chef’s Cupboard French Fried Onions from Aldi will be priced at $1.79, while a similar product from Walmart’s Great Value brand is $1.54. Walmart has also cut the price of a large 6-ounce container of French’s Fried Onions to just $3.47.

Other products to compare from both retailers include Happy Farms Sharp Cheddar from Aldi for $1.39 and Great Value Sharp Cheddar at Walmart for $2.10. Baking supplies on sale include Stonemill Pure Vanilla at Aldi for $3.49; you can get an ounce of Walmart’s Great Value Vanilla Extract for $4.12.

Note that Aldi does not list the size of its products, so how much of a deal these actually are may depend on how much you’re getting for the price.

It’s also important to note that Walmart’s items are often name brands you’ll recognize, while Aldi’s may not be, so you’ll want to keep that in mind if you are fond of a particular brand. On the other hand, Aldi’s products are often organic and GMO-free, and the company has committed to fair labor practices.

Other major retailers, like Kroger, have not yet announced any specific deals for Thanksgiving, but you may want to keep an eye out if you prefer shopping at one of these chains.

As of now, Kroger’s prices in particular are more expensive than both Aldi and Walmart. The 6-ounce container of French’s Fried Onions, for example, is currently available for $5.29.

Of course, even if a grocery chain is not offering specific Thanksgiving deals, there’s a chance many of the essentials will still be on sale between now and the holiday season. You’ll want to look through every grocery chain’s advertisements and compare prices to get the best deal.

