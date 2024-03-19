All the best early deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
Amazon has announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale and now is the time to start shopping. The sale will run from March 20-25, 2024, and will include deals on everything from lawn and garden essentials to home and kitchen must-haves.
While you don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the sale, Prime members will be able to buy early access deals and some Prime exclusive deals.
Ready to save? We’ve found the best early deals that you can shop right now.
Home and Kitchen
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
- Qcen Juicer Machine – $37 (was $48)
- Cosori Food Dehydrator – $135 (was $160)
- Freshware Meal Prep Bowl Containers (30-pack) – $14 (was $25)
- Acanva Bed Pillows for Sleeping – $37 (was $40)
- Toshiba Rice Cooker – $130 (was $150)
- Amazon Basics 2 Pound Non-Stick Bread Making Machine – $65 (was $80)
- Shark Ultralight Corded Stick Self-Cleaning Brushroll Vacuum – $170 (was $220)
- Silonn Ice Makers Countertop Portable Ice Maker – $93 (was $110)
- Cooks Standard 8-Piece Nonstick Hard Anodized Cookware Set – $96 (was $107)
- Wantjoin 16 Quart Pressure Canner & Cooker – $143 (was $159)
- Roomtec Individual Pull Out Cabinet Organizer – $70 (was $78)
- Farini White Bookshelf – $144 (was $160)
- Liferecord 6-inch Twin Mattress in a Box – $117 (was $130)
Lawn and Garden
Lazy Daze Hammocks Double Hammock with Space-Saving Steel Stand
- Greesum 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set – $90 (was $110)
- Tiki Brand Smokeless 24.75-inch Patio Fire Pit – $301 (was $395)
- Champion Sports Deck Tennis Rings – $45 (was $53)
- Kanagawa 4- foot by 50-foot Privacy Screen Fence – $36 (was $40)
- More Birds Vintage Hummingbird Feeder – $18 (was $26)
- East Oak 50,000 BTU Patio Heater with Sand Box – $150 (was $180)
- Champion Sports Electric Ball Pump – $104 (was $160)
- AsterOutdoor Sun Shade Sail UV Block Canopy – $19 (was $25)
- Seeutek Aluminum Portable Outdoor Camping Kitchen Table with Cupboards – $108 (was $120)
- Burpee Garden Sown Flower, Herb & Vegetable Seeds – $21 (was $25)
- Timber Ridge Adjustable Folding Patio Lawn Chair – $67 (was $75)
- Champion Sports Bocce Ball Set – $87 (was $102)
- Solar Pendant Outdoor Indoor Shed Light – $30 (was $34)
Apparel
Calvin Klein Women’s Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
- Zaful Women’s High-Cut Thong Bikini Set – $28 (was $33)
- Beluring Women’s T-Shirt – $16 (was $20)
- Sakroots Women’s Metro Tote Bag – $44 (was $78)
- Clarks Women’s Emslie Warren Slip-On Loafer – $35 (was $85)
- Women’s Cotton All-in-One Crossbody Purse with RFID Protection – $47 (was $75)
- NYDJ Women’s Pull-On Skinny Ankle Jeans – $63 (was $100)
- Keds Unisex Champion Canvas Lace-Up Sneaker – $30 (was $55)
- Crocs Kids’ Paw Patrol Clog – $18 (was $19)
- Dickies Women’s Denim Double Front Bib Overalls – $52 (was $65)
- Champion Women’s Hoodie – $31 (was $55)
- Legendary Whitetails Women’s Open Country Flannel Shacket – $60 (was $70)
- Skechers Women’s Bikers – $61 (was $70)
- Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Anni Slip-On Sneaker – $44 (was $59)
Electronics
Google Nest Thermostat
- Kasa Smart Light Bulb – $8 (was $17)
- Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router – $45 (was $70)
- Levoit Air Purifiers for Home – $110 (was $140)
- Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote – $210 (was $300)
- Iniu Power Bank – $60 (was $91)
- Google Indoor Nest Security Cam – $80 (was $100)
- Dead Space XBOX Series X – $31 (was $49)
- Sony Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones – $105 (was $150)
- LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine – $40 (was $50)
- Sony-Inzone H3 Wired Gaming Headset $78 (was $100)
- Eufy Smart Scale with Wi-Fi – $32 (was $50)
- Leadsail Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo – $25 (was $35)
- Sony X-Series Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $98 (was $130)
Beauty
Conair Double Ceramic 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush
- Qhou Hair Trimmer – $25 (was $30)
- Chi Keratin K-Trix 5 Smoothing Treatment – $12 (was $21)
- NYX Professional Makeup Powder Puff Lippie Lip Cream – $6 (was $9)
- Physicians Formula Matte Monoi Butter Bronzer – $10 (was $16)
- Aveeno Positively Radiant Exfoliating Body Wash – $25 (was $35)
- Spongeables Skinutrients Moisturizing Body Wash in a Sponge – $14 (was $19)
- NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation – $13 (was $15)
- Aquage Uplifting Foam – $22 (was $24)
- Master Massage Spamaster Unscented Massage Cream – $18 (was $21)
- Olivia Care Bath & Body Bar Green Tea Soap – $14 (was $16)
- e.l.f. Camo Powder Foundation – $9 (was $11)
- Nexxus Clean and Pure Conditioner – $16 (was $26)
- DHC Pore Cleansing Oil – $24 (was $29)
This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.