Alpine School District enters into resolution regarding sexual harassment charges

The Alpine School District has entered into an agreement to ensure its compliance with school requirements in light of sexual harassment charges involving students and employees in recent years.
In an announcement Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) said the district discriminated against students based on sex by failing to respond to reports of sexual assault charges.
The charges included failure to investigate or address charges even after they were made to law enforcement officials
Examples of employee-to-student sexual assault allegations in the district include:
Apart from the listed incidents, OCR showed that the district involved its Title IX coordinator in only one of 88 reported student-to-student sexual assaults between 2017 and 2020.
OCR also found that the district had reported only one sexual assault even thought the district reported 20 student-to-student sexual assaults during that same year in this compliance review.
“Alpine School District failed to meet its Title IX obligations to protect students from sexual assaults, including by district employees, and operated a broadly noncompliant system for responding to sex discrimination in its schools,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon. “This resolution commits the district now to provide the safe and nondiscriminatory learning environment the district’s more than 81,000 students have deserved.”
The resolution agreement includes:
Posted at 11:09 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 13:11:02-04
