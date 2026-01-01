Ashley Hawk

Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Ashley began her television career at KGUN 9 where she worked as a host and producer, connecting with the community through uplifting stories and lifestyle programming.

Ashley is also a registered dietitian with a master’s degree in nutritional science. Her passion for health and wellness has shaped much of her career, as she spent several years creating engaging nutrition and wellness content designed to inspire viewers to cook more at home, try new recipes, and take a proactive approach to their health.

Her work has reached audiences nationwide, including appearances on Food Network, where she shared practical strategies for healthy living and approachable cooking.

Ashley is also the author of a health and wellness book for new moms, combining her professional expertise with her personal experience navigating motherhood.

Most importantly, Ashley is a mom of two who understands firsthand how busy life can be. Her goal is always to make healthy living feel realistic and achievable for families.

With a background that blends nutrition expertise, storytelling, and community connection, Ashley is excited to bring her passion for health, lifestyle, and meaningful stories to viewers at FOX 13.