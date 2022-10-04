Authentic Mexican Seafood In Salt Lake

If you love Mexican food check out this spot in the Salt Lake City!

Chase from SLC Foodie also found a hidden gem that imports their seafood straight from Mexico.

What to order:

Monarca – 268 S State St Suite 110, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Queso Fundido: Mix of melted cheeses served in a hot skillet with side of flour tortilla

The Molcajete: Traditional Latin dish served in a stone bowl filled with chicken, chorizo, carne asada, shrimp, roasted nopales, seared jalapeno, grilled onions, queso fresco and salsa verde served with homemade tortillas

Agave Old Fashion cocktail - Tequila reposado, Mezcal, cinnamon agave, bitters

El Dorado Seafood – 1906 W 3500 S #17, West Valley City, UT 84119

Gobernador de Camarón tacos: Grilled Shrimp and Cheese tacos

Botana mixta: Lime Cooked Shrimp Ceviche, Octopus, Cooked Shrimp, Imitation Crab, and Clamato

Chinaloa: Lime Cooked Shrimp Ceviche, Lime Cooked Shrimp, Cooked Shrimp, Mango, Cucumber, Avocado, and Four Clamato Shots

Ceviches: Appetizer

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie"