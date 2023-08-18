Blind man thanks teachers for helping him ‘see’ his future

OGDEN, Utah — Teachers across the state do important work every day.

The Weber School District’s career technical education program is reinforcing that message.

They invited several speakers to illustrate the impact educators have on children.

One is a man from the Midwest who credits his teachers with helping him overcome his challenges.

Classes at the Weber School District begin next week, but before they get back to the classroom, teachers received a special pep talk.

“Evansville is doing a good job of working the ball around and looking for openings and sending it in and getting shots.”

The voice you hear describing the action is Bryce Weiler's.

“Evansville needs to take better possession of the ball here… the aces had a nice lead. Now they have struggled to maintain possession. They have been giving it away.”

His words bring sporting events to life over the airwaves.

“Boo just went in for a second, found an opening, split it and scored.”

He paints these visual pictures without a tool so many of us take for granted. Bryce Weiler is blind.

“The sense of sound is everything for me whether it's broadcasting a game or walking through a location,” Weiler, co-founder of Beautiful Lives Project said. “Sound is what I use for everything in my life since I can’t see.”

Weiler has provided analysis for more than 100 college and professional broadcasts, mostly in the midwest.

He credits his teachers with helping him along the path to success. That's why he traveled across the country to share his story with the Weber School District.

“Use the opportunities they have to help others overcome obstacles and challenges,” Weiler said.

Dr. Rod Belnap, the director of the Weber district’s career technical education program, invited Weiler to speak.

“When they see stories like these it's encouraging,” Belnap said “Whether it's inspiring people in an emotional way or giving them skills they can use on the road to make a difference in this world.”

Weiler’s non-profit is aimed at helping those with disabilities participate in activities that aren’t readily accessible and he hopes his message resonates.

“Students and students with disabilities need opportunities more so than other groups,” he said.

He wants to help open doors for students who just need a few words of encouragement or someone willing to give them a chance.

“If it wasn’t for those teachers laying the foundation for me I would not be able to do the things that I have been able to do in my life,” Weiler said.

If you want to hear Weiler at work, he’ll be behind the microphone Friday night in Ogden doing analyst work for the Ogden Raptors.