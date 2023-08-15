Brand new St. George technical school prepares high school students for careers

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The first day of school always brings many emotions for students and teachers but it's all excitement at a brand-new technical high school in St. George that focuses on job preparation.

Career Tech High School is opening doors for students who want to pursue careers in business, construction, culinary arts, engineering, graphic design, health science and more.

About 550 students will walk into the doors of the school for their first day of classes on Tuesday. The students will take general classes but they'll also choose one of eight "pathways."

Percy Kelsch is just one of the students starting at the school. She said it was a tough decision to change schools for her senior year and she hopes it will be worth it.

"That means leaving all my friends behind," she explained. "But learning about the culinary pathway here and how it centers and focuses on trying to prepare you for your career and your life I had to come."

Kelsch has a dream to open her own bakery one day and brand-new industrial-sized kitchens in the school caught her eye.

"It was really like, not something you can really resist," she said. "So I'm really excited to see what it holds."

The administration at the school is just as excited as the students to begin the year.

"We are looking forward to those seniors coming in and helping build the tradition and the culture of what this school is going to be," remarked Brad Bench, who works as assistant principal.

Inspired by schools in Houston and Las Vegas and thanks to the collaboration between the Washington School District, Dixie Tech and Utah Tech Universities, Career Tech High is hoping to prepare students for the workforce right out of high school.

As the shiny new school begins its first year and as students head to class, everyone involved hopes the new approach to high school will make a lasting impact in the community.