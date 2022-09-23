Build The Perfect ‘Toy Story’ Barbie Costume With These Amazon Finds

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love Barbie (and who doesn’t?), we found a creative way for you to dress as one of the most famous versions of the iconic doll on Amazon. Putting together a good Barbie costume can be as simple as grabbing a platinum blonde wig and one of her many outfits from over the decades, but if you want to dress like Barbie from “Toy Story,” a shiny neon unitard is a must!

Although originally shown as a toy belonging to Andy’s little sister, Molly, Barbie ends up with Buzz, Woody and the gang at Sunnyside Daycare in “Toy Story 3,” where she meets her match in Ken. Bubbly and fashion-focused, she is also shown as intelligent and assertive when necessary. And with a shiny unitard and a few accessories, you can create a spot-on “Toy Story” Barbie costume. Keep reading to find them all from Amazon and see how to create your own “Toy Story” Barbie costume.

This turquoise unitard with a sleeveless top and ankle-length legs is strikingly similar to Barbie’s aerobics-inspired outfit from “Toy Story 3.” Made of a spandex blend, the stretchy material is sure to gain attention because of its snug fit and bold colors. The thick straps on the shoulders will conceal your bra straps and are stretchy for comfort. The scoop back is stylish and versatile, but the metallic coating is what makes it the ideal Barbie costume piece — or perfect for any ’80s-themed event.

This Barbie costume staple is available in sizes X-Small (00), Small (0-2), Medium (4-6), Large (8-10) and X-Large (12-14), with the price depending on which size you choose. Just keep in mind that the small business behind this unitard recommends only washing it by hand.

The first time they meet in “Toy Story 3,” Ken tells Barbie, “Love your leg warmers.” So you really can’t complete your Barbie costume without them. These neon rainbow leg warmers are very similar in color and style to those the doll wore in the movie.

Made with extra elastic yarn, they’re designed to stay up for the entire party or a whole night of trick-or-treating. You can machine wash them in cold water, and the permanent extra neon pigment should stay bright for years.

A vivid pink belt cinches Barbie’s tiny waist in “Toy Story 3.” Even if you don’t have her totally unrealistic body shape, you can accessorize your glossy Barbie costume with an oversized belt that’s fitted but comfortable.

This retro-inspired belt is 100% patent leather with a glossy, lipstick-like finish. With more than 2,000 ratings and 4.2 stars overall, customers who’ve reviewed the belt say it looks great, fits nicely and is well made.

“Just what I wanted,” wrote reviewer Amber, who gave the pink belt five stars. “Went great with my ’80s outfit.”

In “Toy Story 3,” Barbie’s blonde hair is pulled up in a high ponytail and secured with a pink scrunchie. This two-pack of scrunchies comes in the perfect shade of pink to accessorize your Barbie costume. Soft and stretchy, reviewers say they are gentle on your hair but will hold your ponytail in place all day or night, so you don’t have to worry about adjusting it during the Halloween festivities.

If high heels aren’t your cup of tea, you can certainly wear a pair of pink sneakers or flats and look fantastic. But if you want to go all out on your “Toy Story” Barbie costume, these pumps are about as close as you’ll get to the plastic pair the doll manages to keep on her feet throughout the movie (if you played with Barbies as a kid, you know what a feat that is).

In sizes 5-11 (with several half sizes), these shoes have a 4-inch heel, rubber sole and latex-padded insole for comfort. Prices vary depending on the size you select.

Whether you buy the unitard and embellish it with your own accessories or get everything you need to make a spot-on Barbie costume, you’re sure to be the star of your Halloween get-togethers.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.