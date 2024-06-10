Best portable grills for grilling on the go

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Portable grills are designed to be versatile, functional and affordable. You can bring these grills to campsites, use them during a tailgating session or get one for your vacation home and enjoy the same delicious outdoor flavors that you experience on your deck or patio.

What to Look For

Ease of Use: Try to find a model that is easy to set up, tear down and clean.

Charcoal or Gas: There are portable charcoal and gas grills on the market, as well, so you can shop according to your preference in that age-old debate. Some people won’t settle for anything other than the smoky flavor that charcoal provides, but gas cooks faster and cleaner. It is really a matter of personal preference.

Features: The best portable grill will be lightweight with a durable cooking surface that will meet your needs. Look for features like heat-resistant carrying handles, folding legs, built-in grease catchers and push-to-start ignition buttons. There are even grills that can double as fire pits which makes these 2-in-1 combos an economical purchase.

Propane Grills

On sale for $240 (was $300)

The Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill boasts a 285-square inch grilling area, three adjustable burners and a grilling power of up to 20,000 BTUs. Its quick-fold legs and wheels make setup easy, and the push-button ignition gets things cooking in a snap. Just know that the propane cylinder is sold separately.

$40 at Amazon

How convenient: Char-Broil Standard Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill’s legs fold up on top of the grill, locking the lid in place. It also has heat-resistant handles, so you can move it even before it cools down. It has an 11,000 BTU burner, and the chrome-plated 187-square inch cooking grate is dishwasher safe, fitting up to about eight burgers at a time.

Charcoal Grills

This bright red kettle-style portable grill has a 150-square inch chrome-plated grate. It boasts a dual venting system, which allows you to control the charcoal temperature. It also measures just 14.5 inches by 14.5 inches by 15 inches, making it handy for hauling in any vehicle. The Cuisinart CCG190RB Portable Charcoal Grill is ideal for tailgating parties, campgrounds and for other outdoor events.

Barbecue aficionados associate the name Weber with quality grills, and the Weber 10020 Smokey Joe 14-Inch Portable Grill is no exception. At only 17 inches by 14.2 inches by 14.5 inches, it can comfortably accommodate five burgers, and it has a porcelain-enamel lid that retains heat and does not peel or rust. It may just be the best portable grill, especially for charcoal devotees.

Fire Pit Grill Combos

$250 at BioLite

If you’re planning some camping or beach trips to end your summer or start your fall, there’s an accessory you’ll want to make sure you pack: this BioLite FirePit+ that doubles as a portable bonfire and grill. The BioLite FirePit+ burns standard wood or charcoal, depending on whether you’re wanting to use it for a wood fire or as a charcoal grill.

Here is a stainless steel charcoal grill that folds down to only 1.5 inches, with a 13-by-10-inch grilling area and a sturdy base that keeps the fire up and off the ground. The UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit sets up in just 30 seconds, and it can be used year-round as a grill or as a portable fire pit.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.