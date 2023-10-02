Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour is coming to theaters

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour may have come to a close, but that doesn't mean fans missed their chance to see the pop sensation.

A new documentary chronicling the tour is slated to premier in North American theaters on Dec. 1, AMC Theatres announced Monday. Like "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" — which debuts in theaters Oct. 13 — the film will be released directly by AMC without any outside studio involvement and will follow the tour from its May launch in Stockholm, Sweden, to its grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

"It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," AMC said in a statement. "Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé’s outstanding performance during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy."

AMC said the experience will air Thursday through Sunday for a minimum of four weeks, with multiple showtimes each day. Tickets start at $22 plus tax and are already on sale.

Over the course of five months, Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour attracted some 2.7 million concertgoers and brought in close to half a billion dollars, according to Billboard. Queen Bey released a preview of the film to her Instagram followers, saying, "Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply.'"

