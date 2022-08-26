Brady Brunch stars talk to 'The PLACE' ahead of first FanX experience

The two youngest stars of the hit 70s sitcom Brady Bunch will be making an appearance as celebrity guests at the 2022 FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

Mike Lookinland is best known for his role as Bobby Brady on the show which ran from 1969-1974.

He was born in Mount Pleasant, Utah then moved back to go to school at the University of Utah and "never left."

Despite living in the Salt Lake valley for years, Lookinland has never been a celebrity guest at FanX.

The convention is also a first for Susan Olsen best known for her role as Cindy Brady on the Brady Bunch.

The two told FOX13's 'The PLACE' co-host Morgan Saxton they have stayed in touch over the years, most recently working together on a Liftime Christmas movie.

FanX has already announced more than 40 celebrity guests which included actors from Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90s sitcoms, and cartoons.

The event will feature the best geek and pop culture from movies and TV shows to gaming and books.

Past FanX events have attracted some of the biggest celebrities such as Stan Lee, Dick Van Dyke, Tom Felton, and Jason Momoa.

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention 2022 is September 22-24, 2022 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tickets are available now on the FanX website, FanXSaltLake.com.