Dream Team delivers a Christmas tree (and other surprises) to Tremonton family

Posted at 1:00 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 15:04:52-05

TREMONTON, Utah — This Christmas season will be challenging for Christen Younger of Tremonton. Her husband Tommy died unexpectedly last August in an industrial accident.

Now, Christen is raising their a nine-year-old daughter, Elianna, alone.

Christen works as a teaching assistant at a middle school in Tremonton, where her positive influence makes a difference.

Elliana is a star student who reads at an accelerated level.

They were nominated for a FOX 13 Dream Team surprise by a family member who told us there might not be a Christmas tree at the Younger residence this year.

On a recent snowy day, we knocked on their door to deliver a small Christmas tree, along with a few other gifts, including the surprise that our Dream Team partners have paid Christen’s rent for the next three months.

We hope the gifts help to make the holidays a little easier for Christen and Elliana, and provide them with a good start to the new year.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form. Tell us the story of the person you are nominating, as it might be told on television, and suggest a gift.

