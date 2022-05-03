Dream Team honors Tooele special needs teacher

TOOELE, Utah — The FOX 13 Dream Team honored an amazing special education teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week!

Heather Wilson works at the Tooele Community Learning Center for the post-high school special education program. She helps students with disabilities get the life skills they’ll need as they grow into adulthood.

Wilson herself lives with a disability as she is deaf, but has learned to read lips.

A parent of one of her students, Belen Benedetti, nominated Heather for a FOX 13 Dream Team surprise.

“Heather has been my son Gage Busico’s teacher since 3rd grade," wrote Benedetti. "He has autism and has matured, his speech is impeccably wonderful, has a wide knowledge of life skills and is ready for the world thanks to Heather’s guidance.”

Benedetti also told FOX 13 News that Heather will often spend her own money on school supplies, lunch outings, field trips and transportation for her students.

The FOX 13 Dream Team surprised Heather and her students while class was in session.

“The reason we are here is because of what you pour into these students and have for so long. And we are here to say, ‘thank you’.” said FOX 13 News anchor Bob Evans.

When asked about why she does what she does, Heather replied, “I do it because of my students. They’re amazing people and need to be given a chance. Just to see them thrive and grow and flourish, that’s what we’re all about.”

Heather received a day spa package to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in South Jordan, a cozy robe and dinner with a movie.

But that wasn’t all, Sharlene Wells from Mountain America Credit Union presented another gift from the Dream Team! Not one, but two field trips for her class that includes 50 passes to Utah’s Hogle Zoo and Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, bus transportation included.

Brock Lawrence, one of Heather’s students, is thrilled for the upcoming field trips.

"I'm excited to see the fishes swim around at the aquarium!,” exclaimed Lawrence.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form . Tell us the story of the person you are nominating, as it might be told on television, and suggest a gift.

