Dream Team: Special delivery of 97 roses to Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY — A special delivery of 97 roses was made to Kathleen Maka at The Inn Between, which provides end-of-life and respite care for people experiencing homelessness.

Each rose represents a person Kathleen befriended before they passed away, and the roses were just the beginning of her surprise.

“She is the heart of the Inn Between. She’s been with us since the beginning,” said Jill Olmsted, Operations Manager of the Inn Between.

Kathleen was among the very first volunteers when the Inn Between opened nearly seven years ago, even helping to paint walls before patients arrived.

“She’s selfless. She has given her entire life to help other people,” said Amelia Fairbourn , Kathleen’s daughter.

Fairbourn nominated her mother for a Fox 13 Dream Team surprise, with the hope that we might be able to honor Kathleen and encourage her to spend a night out on the town.

“She needs to get out and do something normal, because she just is always here, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Fairbourn.

Kathleen’s friend and fellow volunteer at The Inn Between, Kristiina Rodriguez also filled us in on one of Kathleen’s passions

She’s just a rocker at heart! You’d never believe it! We went thrift store shopping once, and found a Santana T-shirt and that’s all she talked about for months,” said Rodriguez.

As flowers piled up on the reception desk of The Inn Between, Kathleen wondered who they were from until Fox 13’s Bob Evans appeared with the last bouquet.

“I don’t believe this,” Kathleen said as she was led to another room where family and friends were waiting, along with Krystalina Brown from Mountain America Credit Union.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Santana is coming in June,” said Brown.

“My daughter was telling me, but I said I couldn’t afford it,” said Kathleen Maka

“Well, you are going to go to that concert. We are so excited for you,” Brown said.

“I’m excited too, I love Santana! I’ll dance all night. I’ll never stop! Said Kathleen Maka

