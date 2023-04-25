Founder of domestic violence resource center shocked by Dream Team surprise

Mckayla Julian is the founder of “Pretty Tough Ladies,” a non-profit organization dedicated to helping women and children who’ve been impacted by domestic violence.

Good Day Utah Anchor Dani Ruberti met up with Julian to learn more about her organization and present her with a surprise gift to encourage her important work.

“We’re a resource center that empowers women and children by providing resources and meeting essential needs. Hygiene, clothing, legal assistance, housing, food,” Julian, a domestic violence survivor herself, explained.

The organization is temporarily operating out of a storage unit while they search for a new space. They also rely on donations from the community to keep pushing their work forward.

“We’ve helped 1,500 women and children. So that just goes to show how big the need is,” Julian said.

During the interview, Sharlene Wells from Mountain America Credit Union surprised Julian with a FOX 13 Dream Team surprise.

She received $1,500 for operating costs and a couple’s massage for her and her husband, who recently had to cancel their anniversary celebration.

Thalia Lozano, who serves as a PTL volunteer, nominated Julian and spoke about why she means so much to the community.

“I just want to her know how amazing she is, and how empowering she is," Lozano said. "She’s helped me in my own healing journey. She’s helped so many women and children in Utah. Letting them know that they’re not alone in that journey, and there are resources and people out there.”

If you’d like to know more about Pretty Tough Ladies, or would like to donate to the organization click here.