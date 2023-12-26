FOX 13 ‘Dream Team’ shares holiday joy with deserving West Jordan family

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Sometimes when it rains, it pours.

That’s the case with the Christensen family in West Jordan.

First, their youngest son, Jax, was diagnosed with cancer and needed to have a leg amputated.

Then, their daughter Sophie began losing her hearing and needed a cochlear implant.

Their mother, Maggie, is a third grade teacher and father Cory works multiple jobs in construction.

The Christensens are working hard to pay off the medical expenses and support their four children.

The FOX 13 ‘Dream Team’ received a tip that the Christensen family could use a little help, so our Max Roth and Sharlene Wells with Mountain America Credit Union paid the family a visit to spread a little holiday cheer.

