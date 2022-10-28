Ghost Rider of Clinton receives special FOX 13 Dream Team surprise

CLINTON, Utah — The Ghost Rider of Clinton is a hero to people of all ages in his community and the FOX 13 News Dream Team wanted to show support for the man behind the mask, Kelly Hertel.

He's spotted across Northern Utah wearing armor, riding a motorcycle and sporting a skull for a face.

"This outfit that I wear is like, 60 pounds and I’ll be wearing that 10 to 12 hours a day," Hertel explained. "But you know what? At the end of the day, it is so worth it."

Beyond the scary facade is a heart of gold.

Hertel spends his free time building things to give back, helping disabled children and raising money for the food bank.

Through his community outreach and over-the-top Halloween spirit, Hertel hopes to spread the message of not judging someone by their appearance.

"I wanted to be the Ghost Rider because it was a character that people would automatically judge before they actually got to know him," he said.

Hertel says kids do not hesitate to get friendly with the ghost rider.

"I have children that are like two years old," he said. "The next thing I know is that they’re walking up and giving me a kiss on the cheek...or hugging my leg, because they see somebody… that I don’t know, is like a hero to them."

Parents tell FOX 13 News his efforts mean the world to Utah families.

"He does everything to give back to the community," explained Nicura Thompson, who was visiting Hertel's haunted house.

"The fact that he allows for a certain time for the special needs community to come out and enjoy it without extra exposure to everyone else," Thompson added, "It’s great."

The Clinton ghost rider goes beyond the costume as Hertel mounts a decked-out motorcycle and travels home to a house adorned with every Halloween decoration possible.

The display took him two months to set up and is mostly handmade.

As Hertel walks out to greet the first guests of the year, the FOX 13 Dream Team is standing by, ready to surprise The Ghost Rider of Clinton, and to show appreciation for him and the organizations he supports.

Hertel was gifted a $500 cash donation to go toward any charity of his choice and a gift card to spend on supplies to continue to create memories for the entire community.