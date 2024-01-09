Glendale Middle School coach who inspires all gifted with Dream Team surprise

SALT LAKE CITY — Lucas Tucker is not just an architect of Glendale Middle School’s After-School Program he is also a beloved coach. After a just few minutes of getting to know the 10-year Glendale veteran, it’s no surprise why he's this week’s Dream Team surprise recipient, and why he's such an inspiration to students and faculty.

“I like that he’s nice and he really does care about our safety and that we eat in after-school and that we have fun,” said Valerie Morales, a student and after-school program participant.

That fun has come in the form of many clubs and programs Coach Tucker has curated himself and has grown into one of the most well-attended after-school programs in the state.

He even recruits other teachers to make sure students partake in their interests, whether it’s cooking or make-up clubs. It’s clear that Coach Tucker has a vested interest in seeing the kids grow into outstanding individuals.

“Coach Tucker is probably the ideal mentor that we have here at Glendale Middle School," reflected Maria Gomez, a fellow teacher. "He is warm, he is strict – it’s just your uncle you know, you can’t mess with him when he gives you orders, yet you know that you want his warmth and love and that’s what he is, he’s literally the community of Glendale.”

The FOX 13 Dream Team surprised Coach Tucker in front of the entire school at an assembly, gifting him with an REI backpack, a $150 Dutch Brothers Gift Card, and $1,000 to go toward after-school programs.

“Each year I try to add more and provide more opportunities for our kids," said Coach Tucker. "A lot of kids are trying to find themselves at this age. a lot of kids are going through hard times at home. We like to keep kids here. A lot of kids do not necessarily have a place to go that's safe after school and be in a safe place.”