Greenhouse dedicated to growing opportunities for others gets a Dream Team surprise

MURRAY, Utah — Once children with disabilities reach the age of 22, they can no longer attend public schools in Utah.

With that in mind, the Murray Greenhouse Foundation was created years ago by parents who wanted a safe, nurturing environment for their children to continue learning.

Today, they offer classes, activities and social connections for adults with disabilities which are funded, in part, by sales from their greenhouse operations.

One of their regular customers suggested a Dream Team surprise to help kick-start their selling season, which is especially important this year as they recover from financial setbacks brought on by the pandemic.

Fox 13’s Big Budah dropped in to learn a little more about the Murray Greenhouse Foundation from board members Sheila Wall and Diane Poulsen.

While he was there, he picked out a couple of plants to purchase.

When it was time to ring them up, the Dream team surprise unfolded, resulting in an unusually high price paid for two plants.

If you’d like to help support the Murray Greenhouse Foundation, now is the time to plant!

The greenhouse is open Monday-Friday from 11am to 5pm and is located at 6366 South 900 East, Murray, Utah 84121.

You can also learn more about them here: https://murraygreenhouse.org/

