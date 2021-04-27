Inspirational Utah photographer receives picture perfect Dream Team surprise

SALT LAKE CITY — After a tough year, a Utah photographer received a picture perfect surprise from the FOX 13 Dream Team.

Christian is a Utah County landscape photographer who previously worked as a deputy sheriff, and also served at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq alongside a bomb-sniffing dog in Baghdad.

A father of six, including a son with autism, Christian lost his job last year after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. As the pandemic grew, Christian was in isolation when he needed a support system the most.

One year later, Christian is cancer free, and his sister, Stephanie, contacted the FOX 13 Dream Team to bring good back into his life.

