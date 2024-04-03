Owner of Utah farm animal sanctuary dazzled with Dream Team surprise

HERRIMAN, Utah — The owner of a Utah sanctuary dedicated to rescuing farm animals was touched by a FOX 13 Dream Team Surprise that will allow her to serve even more animals and soak up some relaxation.

Clementine Ranch, a farm animal sanctuary in Herriman, is led by owner Lindsey Armstrong.

“Some stories are a little, you know, more sad than others, but sometimes it's just, you know, a farm animal needs a new home," Armstrong reflected.

Armstrong and her selfless volunteers care for nearly 150 rescued animals at the non-profit sanctuary.

Her dedication is unmatched as she puts in a full day at her job and then comes home to check in on the animals, seven days a week, 365 days per year.

“I just, you know, I've fallen short in nurturing my personal relationship," Armstrong reflected.

She and her partner pay for most of the expenses out of their own pockets and try to bring in donations to cover the rest.

Since acquiring the farm in 2021, it hasn't always been a breeze to take care of and Armstrong has encountered stressful times, often living in an RV while fixing up the ranch.

FOX 13’s John Franchi and Mountain America Credit Union’s Sharlene Wells surprised Armstrong at the ranch and got a full tour of all 150 rescued animals, which included goats, pigs, lambs, chickens, roosters, horses, and even a Scottish Highland Cow.

As part of their visit, the FOX 13 Dream Team gifted Armstrong a farm-sized bucket which included $1,000 to IFA Country Stores and animal treats, gift cards to Zodiac Spa so she can soak in some relaxation and gift cards to Aubergine Kitchen to get a nutritious, delicious meal.

If you know someone who deserves a Dream Team Surprise, nominate them by clicking here.