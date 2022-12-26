Shoppers thrilled with Dream Team supermarket surprise

SALT LAKE CITY — With inflation and other economic issues, the Dream Team came through with a great surprise for Utahns rolling through the aisles of local supermarkets.

As shoppers arrived at the cashier, they were met by FOX 13 News anchor Kerri Cronk and Sharlene Wells with Mountain America for a holiday gift worth remembering.

Each shopper, no matter how full their cart was, learned that the groceries were on the Dream Team and that they owed nothing.

It was a supermarket surprise with a holiday twist.