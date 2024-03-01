Utah college advisor of nearly four decades honored with Dream Team surprise

PROVO, Utah — Lavay Talk has worked tirelessly for 39 years at the BYU Multicultural Student Center as an advisor to youth and young adults from different ethnic backgrounds who need guidance navigating college.

“She also puts in everything she can and just making the student experience smoother and more successful for them," said Kahea Clark, Assistant Director of Multicultural Student Services Center.

The FOX 13 Dream Team chose Talk as the recipient of a special Dream Team surprise to honor and recognize all the work she's done for the community over the years.

“She doesn't do it for the recognition. She doesn't do it for award," said Kyle La Plant, Lavay’s Nephew. "She does it because she cares and loves about these students and their paths after they leave these doors at this great institution."

FOX 13’s Spencer Joseph and Mountain America Credit Union’s Sharlene Wells surprised Talk as she helped plan one of her annual powwows, and Lavay had no idea they were coming.

She was gifted a $500 Costco gift card, two Outback Steakhouse gift cards, four Utah Jazz tickets, a $500 donation to the Harold Cedar Tree Memorial Powwow, and lastly, since, Lavay is such a team player, the Dream Team gave her students Jamba Juice and Crumbl cookies.

“I just love people and I love to help them," Lavay reflected. "They actually help me more than, you know, me helping them because they bring so much joy to my life."