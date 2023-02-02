Utah Horse therapy program delighted with Dream Team surprise

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A Utah woman uses her love for horses to help people with disabilities and those recovering from trauma and the FOX 13 Dream Team stopped by with a special surprise to honor her work.

Just outside of Eagle Mountain is Cedar Valley Stables, horse stables home to a very unique program that serves the community every day.

"Angel's Landing Foundation" takes in people with special needs and those recovering from traumatic life events and teaches them to cope with stress by teaching trust, discipline and confidence with equine therapy.

"It teaches them compassionate service," explained Karen Peterson, who nominated the program for a Dream Team surprise. "So there's a lot of good things that come out of the program."

"Just coming here makes me feel so much better helping out with the kids," said Morgenn Royce, who serves as a volunteer with the program. "They have mental challenges and I do too so we all connect."

Behind the organization is Angela Gewondjan, who works seven days a week getting her horses in shape to help those who need it most.

"I absolutely love Angela, she's amazing," Royce said. "The foundation is a miracle, it's amazing and we love being here."

"I live my best life every day," Gewondjan explained. "I mean, it's not a job - I love what we do."

The FOX 13 Dream Team gifted Gewondjan a sponsorship of one horse for the next six months, as well as a $250 gift card to IFA Country Stores.

"It means a lot," Gewondjan said. "We give every week. My girls show up and everyone volunteers time, everyone comes here and does everything and it means a lot that you guys would come out."

"Honestly, I've never seen anyone work as hard as what she does," Peterson said. "Not just with the foundation but in her own personal life and helping other people without expecting anything in return, she just does things out of the goodness of her heart."