Utah mechanic and mentor to teens awarded with Dream Team surprise

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A beloved Utah mechanic who also gives back to the community by teaching teens about cars was shocked by the surprise of a lifetime awarded by FOX 13's Dream Team.

Tyler Warner, a mechanic and veteran, works hard to teach his community how to build, maintain and fix cars.

As the number of trade workers grows smaller, Warner's mentorship is essential to helping the industry thrive in the long run.

He also educates everyone on how to destroy them with style through his non-profit organization.

Warner is the founder of "Wrecked Neck Racing" a non-profit demolition derby team that gets teens involved in learning a trade.

“It's an opportunity for you to build something and race it and have fun," explained Travis Engel, one of Tyler’s derby drivers.

The FOX 13 Dream Team arrived at Warner's house during a birthday party for his nominator, wife and team co-founder, Sarisha.

“He’s that person that will give his shirt off his back,” she said. “He does everything for everybody around him and I felt like it was time to get something for him."

FOX 13’s Amy Nay and Tony Rasmussen from Mountain America Credit Union surprised Tyler with a $500 gift card for a weekend getaway and $1000 for his organization.