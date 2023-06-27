Utah nurse gifted with Dream Team surprise for unwavering dedication to patients

SALT LAKE CITY — Working in health care during the pandemic was not for the faint of heart, but that did not stop Terry Black from caring for patients when they needed her most.

Black works as a nurse at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray and has shown unwavering dedication and courage throughout the pandemic, caring for the sickest patients on the COVID-19 floor despite contracting the virus multiple times herself.

“She makes you feel like you're just, I mean, the most important thing in her life right now.” Black's friend explained.

Nurse Black’s selflessness and commitment to her patients have not gone unnoticed, as she was nominated by an anonymous source who recognized her incredible work.

Working with the FOX 13 Dream Team, Black’s supervisor called a mandatory meeting for her staff in the break room and when an unsuspecting Terry walked in she was treated to a Dream Team surprise in front of her fellow nurses.

In recognition of Black's tireless efforts, the FOX 13 Dream Team presented her with a well-deserved getaway.

She received a weekend stay in a king suite at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, along with $600 in gift cards for dinner, massages, horseback riding, and more.

“We hope you'll relax and know how much we value what you do every single day and what everybody here does every day," Sharlene Wells from Mountain America Credit Union said.

Black's dedication and sacrifice in the face of the pandemic serve as a powerful reminder of the resilience and compassion of healthcare professionals. The FOX 13 Dream Team's surprise is a small token of appreciation for her extraordinary contributions.