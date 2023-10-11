Utahn dedicated to helping immigrants, refugees recognized with Dream Team surprise

WEST JORDAN, Utah — More than fifteen years ago, Annette Miller, a compassionate resident of Midvale, Utah, witnessed the challenges faced by refugees and immigrants in her community.

She understood that language was often the biggest barrier to their integration into American society. Determined to make a difference, Annette embarked on a remarkable journey.

Without any background in linguistics, Annette started an all-volunteer, private school dedicated to teaching English as a second language.

Over the years, Annette's initiative grew, and so did the needs of her students.

To meet these demands, she founded a non-profit organization called "UnityintheCommUnity." Today, this organization boasts around 20 trained volunteer instructors and approximately 200 immigrant and refugee students.

The curriculum extends beyond English, encompassing math and a specialized course to prepare students for the United States naturalization exam.

Classes are primarily held on weeknight evenings at West Jordan High School, welcoming students from over a dozen countries. However, UnityintheCommUnity goes beyond education. It provides essential support, including food basics, clothing, bedding, and household items like dishes and silverware.

Annette's dedication even extends to organizing banquets and social activities for her students. Remarkably, all instructors volunteer their time, and Annette herself receives no salary.

Funding for the organization is secured through donations and grants, tirelessly pursued by Annette.

"She goes the second mile. It's not just when they're here in the facility learning," reflected James Hartley who nominated Annette. "She has gone out of her way personally to help them giving them rides when they needed to get to a doctor. I know that she and her husband have dipped into their own personal expenses from time to time.”

The FOX 13 Dream Team had a special surprise in store for Annette Miller at West Jordan High School, where a new class of immigrants and refugees is gathering. It was a moment to honor an extraordinary woman whose relentless dedication has transformed countless lives.

She was presented with $1,000 to help with her nonprofit work and a $250 gift card for gas as she drives a lot to help her students. Annette also received Hale Center Theater tickets and a gift card to Texas Roadhouse to enjoy a night out and celebrate her dedication to others.