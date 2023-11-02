Utah woman who uses crafting skills to give back honored with Dream Team surprise

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A Utah woman who uses her crafting skills to ensure her community feels loved was recognized by the FOX 13 Dream Team with a surprise she'll never forget.

Fraundsie Richardson is a beloved member of a Brigham City senior community. She spends most of her day serving her fellow seniors, taking them to appointments and helping prepare evening meals.

"She's constantly running and delivering and picking up," explained Debbie Mehl, who nominated Duncan. "You never leave her house unless you have something in your hands."

Richardson also spends thousands of hours creating handmade cards for strangers, giving packets of blank notes to people she doesn't know.

Why a blank card? She hopes people take her creations and write a kind message to someone else, passing on the love to the entire community.

"Sometimes she gets so sick because she's done so much for somebody," Lacey Baker, Richardson's daughter reflected. "We used to tell her, 'You need to stop, you need to slow down, you need to think about yourself.'"

Baker explained her mom would say "I know, I know, I know," before going out and serving again, giving her whole heart to those in need of a little love.

At her senior community, the FOX 13 Dream Team recognized Duncan for her diligent service.

She was gifted with 20 passes to Utah's Hogle Zoo, passes to Hale Center Theater, $500 to Michael's to bolster up her crafting and stationary supply, $500 to Target and a gift certificate to "The Rusted Spoon" in a gift basket filled with goodies.

"I'm overwhelmed," Richardson said. "Thank you."

As Richardson continues to pour herself into service, she's looking forward to taking her 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren on a fun day to the zoo.