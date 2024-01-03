Grinch makes delightfully dastardly visit to Utah

In a mall that echoes Whoville's charm,

a tale unfolded, causing quite the alarm.

Every Who in Whoville loved Christmas a lot,

Except the Grinch in Utah, visiting who did not.

The Grinch, who despised the season's cheer,

Had a change of heart when Christmas drew near.

His heart grew three sizes, a miraculous feat,

Transforming the Grinch into someone sweet.

“No, it's not true! That's just Hollywood mumbo jumbo.” He said but we all know the truth.

He was excited to welcome those into his booth

Now his days were filled with holiday joys,

Meeting good girls and boys, spreading cheer with his ploys.

With the line filled up with those waiting

An interview we got with the intention of investigating

How do you like Utah, I asked with a smile

"It sucks!” He said quite vile.

Going on the Grinch gave a quirky reply,

"The people are nice, but hot soccer moms catch my eye."

His presence in Utah, there's no doubt about it,

His grin, his voice, made the whole crowd shout it.

The man who stole Christmas, now a festive star,

His Whoville-style house is bigger than a bazaar.

Greeting and exclaiming, poking fun with delight,

The Grinch's antics became the mall's highlight.

As children and adults flocked to the scene,

The Grinch reassured, the New Year's strike unseen.

Your presents, stockings, and trees are secure,

For the Grinch who stole Christmas is here to ensure.

And I heard him explain, his teeth not so white,

"Merry Grinchmas to all, and to all a good night!"