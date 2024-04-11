Station Initiatives

1
Doctors concerned about lack of preventive care for adolescents and teens
Amy Nay
4:46 PM, Apr 11, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Why now is the time to create an advance directive
Max Roth
5:22 PM, Apr 10, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Living donor and recipient become fast friends
Max Roth
5:17 PM, Apr 03, 2024
Dream Team
Owner of Utah farm animal sanctuary dazzled with Dream Team surprise
John Franchi
7:52 AM, Apr 03, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Revolutionary treatment for prostate cancer is saving lives
Max Roth
8:23 AM, Mar 29, 2024
The Place
People with Medicare Advantage have not one, but two, annual doctor visits
The PLACE
1:44 PM, Mar 28, 2024
Healthier Together
The science behind conversation
Amy Nay
4:15 PM, Mar 22, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Prevent child abuse by acknowledging stress
Max Roth
3:26 PM, Mar 22, 2024
The Place
Art & Soup
The PLACE
1:33 PM, Mar 21, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Beating colon cancer by catching it early
Max Roth
11:09 AM, Mar 18, 2024
Healthier Together
When is telehealth right for you?
Amy Nay
3:36 PM, Mar 08, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Protecting your sleep as we spring forward
Max Roth
10:57 AM, Mar 07, 2024
Dream Team
Utah college advisor of nearly four decades honored with Dream Team surprise
FOX 13 News
9:17 AM, Mar 01, 2024
The Place
The newest Ronald McDonald Family Room and how you can help
The PLACE
1:59 PM, Feb 29, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Catching kidney disease early
Sponsored Content
12:05 PM, Feb 29, 2024
Healthier Together
Odyssey House brings onsite mental health services to schools
Amy Nay
3:53 PM, Feb 26, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Now is the time to learn CPR
Max Roth
2:54 PM, Feb 22, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Streamlining Utah's mental health programs
Sponsored Content
2:56 PM, Feb 15, 2024
Healthier Together
How inversion can affect your health
Amy Nay
9:32 AM, Feb 09, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Steps to improve your heart health now
Max Roth
10:51 AM, Feb 08, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Primary Children's Hospital prepares to open new campus in Lehi
Sponsored Content
5:29 PM, Jan 31, 2024
Healthier Together
Preventive medicine: what to do now to stay healthy
Amy Nay
2:54 PM, Jan 26, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Important reminders for snow safety
Sponsored Content
6:04 PM, Jan 24, 2024
The Place
Ruff Haven offers temporary shelter and care for dogs and cats
The PLACE
1:51 PM, Jan 22, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
How to lower the risk for cervical cancer
Sponsored Content
1:34 PM, Jan 18, 2024
Healthier Together
Rising respiratory illnesses have doctors concerned
Sponsored Content
10:04 AM, Jan 12, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
ArthroFit keeps patients active before and after surgery
Max Roth
9:19 AM, Jan 11, 2024
Dream Team
Glendale Middle School coach who inspires all gifted with Dream Team surprise
FOX 13 News
7:58 AM, Jan 09, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
A simple scan can help detect heart disease in healthy people
Max Roth
3:05 PM, Jan 04, 2024
Healthier Together
Combatting the 'Silent Killer'
Sponsored Content
3:07 PM, Jan 03, 2024
Wellness Wednesday
Making positive resolutions for 2024
Sponsored Content
2:14 PM, Jan 03, 2024
Dream Team
FOX 13 ‘Dream Team’ shares holiday joy with deserving West Jordan family
Max Roth
8:13 AM, Dec 26, 2023
Wellness Wednesday
Mom's keen observation leads to son's cancer diagnosis
Max Roth
5:29 PM, Dec 20, 2023
The Place
Here's a good reason to volunteer - it's good for you!
The PLACE
2:12 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Healthier Together
Local non-profit works to break the cycle of generational poverty
Amy Nay
2:03 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Wellness Wednesday
Carbon monoxide: how to stop the silent killer
Max Roth
4:20 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Wellness Wednesday
A healthy approach to eating during the holidays
Max Roth
3:31 PM, Dec 14, 2023
The Place
The 11th annual Highly Decorated event is at Snowbird Resort on December 9
The PLACE
1:22 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Healthier Together
Type 2 diabetes increasing in younger adults
Sponsored Content
11:11 AM, Dec 05, 2023
Wellness Wednesday
Detecting cancer's biggest killer early
Sponsored Content
11:02 AM, Nov 30, 2023
Wellness Wednesday
A new procedure for swallowing disorders
Sponsored Content
3:49 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Healthier Together
Primary care avoidance
Sponsored Content
3:42 PM, Nov 17, 2023
