Carbon monoxide: how to stop the silent killer

The CDC says carbon monoxide poisoning kills 420 Americans every year. And this is the time of year when those deaths are most likely.

That means it’s time to make sure you do what’s needed to be safe at home, work, and in-between.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is simple.

"If you breathe too much, there are no symptoms, you die."

Dr. Lindell Weaver with Intermountain Health said carbon monoxide has killed people pretty much since the discovery of fire. In fact, journalists near the run of the century reported maintenance workers, miners, and motorists killed by breathing in too much of the gas…and it doesn’t take much.

"Anything over 500 parts per million is lethal, potentially lethal, especially if somebody breathes it for a long enough time,” said Weaver.

Some context – 500 parts per million would be the equivalent of adding two drops to a full cup of water. And Weaver said those drops come from sources we all encounter.

"So it might be a furnace, could be a wood stove, it could be propane, LPG. It doesn't really matter what the fuel is."

Weaver treats the luckier victims of the silent, odorless killer at Intermountain Medical Center and LDS hospital.

"Typical symptoms feel like a flu often, you know, headache, you just feel, you know, not quite right, dizziness, fatigue, muscles aches," said Weaver.

There are several steps people can take to reduce risk of exposure:



Schedule an annual check-up, for your furnace and hot water heater. It’s important to have all gas-fired furnaces and hot water heaters checked by certified heating and air conditioning (HVAC) professionals annually. Furnaces can crack and become obstructed.

Don’t keep cars running in enclosed spaces, such as garages

Be aware of symptoms. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be lethal, sometimes with no advance sign of trouble. This is especially true when people are exposed during their sleep and are unaware or unable to call for help.

Carbon monoxide doesn’t take as many lives today as it once did. Our houses, cars, and workplaces are safer than they were last century. But safety is all about taking precautions, including having carbon monoxide detectors where you live and work. These can be purchased for around $50-$100 at any major retailer.