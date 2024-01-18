How to lower the risk for cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is fourth most common cancer for women. But it shouldn't be because it is largely preventable.

“When my patients cry, I cry. A lot of women come to me and they try to be very strong for their family. It’s scary, no matter what the cancer is it’s going to be scary. It’s a rough road,” said Emily Prendergast, a gynecologic oncologist forIntermountain Health.

It’s a specialty Dr. Pendergast chose, in a way, because it’s difficult.

“When you really want to give your whole heart to somebody, it's oncology. It's a good place to do that,” she said.

And one of the most common gynecologic cancers, cervical cancer, is a good place to make a big difference.

“If we vaccinate early, between nine to 15, before sexual activity occurs, we're going to get the biggest bang for our buck in prevention against HPV driven cancers, and that's up to 90%,” said Pendergast.

It’s the only vaccine so far that clearly prevents several kinds of cancer. It causes few side effects. Still, about half of all American parents decline this the HPV vaccine for their kids.

In many countries, HPV is s standard vaccination. Most European countries provide it in school settings. In the UK, 84 percent of all adolescent females go the vaccine in 2017. In Australia, it was 79 percent of females and 73 percent of males. In the U.S., just 53 percent of females and 44 percent of male adolescents received the vaccine.

“It's because HPV is a sexually transmitted infection, therefore, people don't want to talk about it. But I think we've been doing better there's been more public health awareness about HPV and the prevention,” said Pendergast.

American vaccine rates increased by 2019 to 54 percent overall for females and males. But Utah was one of seven states with the lowest rates, with only 44.6 percent of adolescents receiving the vaccine.

HPV is the most commonly sexually transmitted disease by far, largely because it’s so good at hiding.

“80 to 85% of all people are going to have been exposed to HPV get it. Most people are going to have cleared it. But some won't. And who those people are we can't predict its end because it has an entirely unfair stigma of being related to an STD,” said Pendergast.

It's a virus that can spread through contact that doesn’t include intercourse, and it can be present undetected in a partner or spouse.

In its early stages, cervical cancer doesn’t cause detectable symptoms, so beyond vaccination, adult women should get regular screenings.

“It could be the difference between cure and incurable,” said Pendergast.

Dr. Pendergast said women should get screened every three years between the ages of 21 and 30, and every five years for those over 30.

For information on cervical cancer, HPV vaccine, Pap Smears, or to find a physician, visit www.Intermountainhealthcare.com/cancer.