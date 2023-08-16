It's time for back-to-school checkups

Doctor’s appointments can feel like an obligation, but you can also think of them as an opportunity.

That may be especially true for parents as their kids get older. That’s why back-to-school time is perfect for that doctor’s visit.

When you have an infant or toddler, doctor’s appointments are like those calendar sequences in old moves…in no time you’re at the next one, then the next.

Dr. Neal Davis is a pediatrician and directs pediatric community health for Intermountain Health, and he’s used to rattling off all those appointment times.

“So that starts all the way from right after birth, and then a few weeks, and then two months, four months, six months, nine months, 12 months. And then 15 months, 18 months, 24 months, 30 months,” said Davis.

When a wellness check is less frequent, a doctor’s visit becomes a different kind of opportunity. It’s the chance to give your child attention, and maybe spur communication.

“We've had so many times at these checkup visits where kids will indicate some symptoms that are really, really quite difficult for them. Their parents didn't know, and it opens up honestly a great conversation to support them,” said Davis.

Older student’s lives get complicated, and those complications can be easily overlooked.

“In the teen years, making sure we're checking in especially on things like mental health and updating on vaccines. So, it's all through that time period that we do that all the way through early childhood in into the teen years,” said Davis.

Aside from critical health and relationship issues, a checkup before or at the beginning of the school year can also be a satisfying check on that to-do list that may accomplish more than you realize. Perhaps your daughter on the debate team decides she also likes to run.

“If you get your checkup done in the summer or September, those early months of the school year, that counts for the whole school year for sports physical. Let's say they decided to track in the spring. Well, that physical that you got done in August counts for that you just contact your doctor's office, and they'll take care of that for you they fill out the form,” said Davis.

Don’t forget with back-to-school it’s also a good time to get those vaccines updated, not just for school but as the most effective way to defend your kids against viruses that once commonly debilitated and even killed children. Click here for a full schedule of suggested immunizations.