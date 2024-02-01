Primary Children's Hospital prepares to open new campus in Lehi

Nearly 30 percent of Utahns are under 18-years-old, making us the youngest state in the country by far.

As of February 12, those children will have a new hospital serving their unique needs as the Larry H. and Gail Miller Campus of Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi, Utah opens to the public.

Utah has one of the world’s premier children’s hospitals already – Primary Children’s Hospital located in the foothills above the University of Utah. After 100 years alone, a sister institution is ready to join the mission.

Lisa Paletta leads the effort.

“We are one hospital two campuses. Same policies and procedures, same medical staff, same governing board, same provider or same caregivers that go between the two campuses,” said Paletta.

The new campus is closer to families on the south end of the Wasatch Front.

“We know that Utah County is the fastest growing area for children. We'll have more kids down in Utah County by the year 2038, than we will in Salt Lake County,” said Paletta.

These kids may look like they’ve clocked in for a hard day at work, but adults built this bright new hospital for their classmates and friends.

“It's a full-service hospital. We have a five-story tower that houses 100 beds. We will open with 66, but we will have surgical NICU and a pediatric ICU. We will have an emergency department that's equipped to be a trauma center will be the first pediatric trauma center in Utah County. The first pediatric hospital in Utah County,” said Paletta.

A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony happens this Friday. On Saturday, you can tour the building if you make a free reservation.

But the big day is Monday, February 12, when the hospital becomes a destination full of people dedicated to the health of our children.

“Although the building is beautiful, what's most important is hiring the very best caregivers, and the very best providers to deliver that care. And that's exactly what we've done,” said Paletta.

The new campus won’t just serve Utah County. It’s location will be easier to reach for many residents in southern Salt Lake County, and for all Utanns south of Utah County.

Click here to find out more about the new hospital and reserve your spot for this weekend's tour.

