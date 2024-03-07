Protecting your sleep as we spring forward

Twice every year a law says we need to change the clock. This weekend as we spring forward, how do we adjust in a healthy way?

“You could look at it like a cornerstone, right? So, we have nutrition, we have movement, we have sleep, and we have connections,” said Intermountain Health Psychologist Lori Neeleman.

Sleep is necessary for survival and health. The clock is a necessary tool to participate in society. Neeleman empathizes the importance of listening to and caring for your body,

“We have a master clock right in our brain that really controls just about very system. So, every system in our body acts on a rhythm,” she said.

Lights, including screens, can disrupt that rhythm. But lights can also help if you think of them as tools to help with sleep and wakefulness.

“So, if you can do your daylight bulbs, you know, your brighter lights, your bright kitchen lights, that kind of stuff in the morning, and then keep things dim in the evening,” said Neeleman.

As the time change approaches this weekend, you can be friendly to yourself by gradually adjusting your routine.

“This is one thing that you can prepare for and make it a lot easier. So maybe on like the Wednesday before the time change, start to wake up 15 minutes earlier, it's not a big deal. So, 15 minutes earlier, and then 15 minutes earlier on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, by the time the time changes, you will have gotten to a point where you're there,” said Neeleman

If you’re having a greater difficulty sleeping, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor. As Dr. Neeleman said, sleep is a cornerstone of your health and should not be taken lightly.