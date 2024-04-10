Why now is the time to create an advance directive

Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Intermountain Health.

We all know we are vulnerable to illness and injury, but most of us don’t like to talk about it. But there are many good reasons we should all get over our reluctance for ourselves and those we care about most.

Think about all the warning signs you come across in the day and how many are about physical danger. “Stop,” so you don’t crash. “Warning – Cliff Area,” so you don’t fall. “Watch for Snakes." The list goes on.

“You can have a car accident. I mean, any emergency can happen at any point,” said Laura Lockwood, with Intermountain Health.

Lockwood is a physician's assistant who talks with patients about life and death every day.

“A lot of people, providers included, do not like to have these types of discussions,” said Lockwood. “But I find them extremely important.”

Lockwood works with people to write advance directives.

“I fill them out every day with patients and it probably takes 10 minutes,” she said.

10 minutes to ensure your medical care reflects what you value most.

Lockwood said, “If you lose the ability to make decisions for yourself, who you would want to make that decision for you. And then it also states some of the most important kind of goals that you have medically. When you go to the hospital or when you have a major event occur.”

It might seem like a daunting task, but you can do it together with your loved ones no matter your age.

“I think initially it can be difficult for people. They can think of as advance directive or completing paperwork, either as oh, I need you to do that down the road. This won't happen to me. Or things aren't as serious as is to require that type of documentation,” said Lockwood.

But avoiding the discussion means cutting yourself out of crucial decisions. And it also means adding to the burden of someone you love. Because remember all those warning signs. They remind us we aren't immune at any age, and they tell Lockwood. it can't be too soon for an adult to make an advanced directive. But it can't be too late.

“Coming into a situation where you have to make a decision on behalf of your loved one when you never had these discussions is extremely stressful and challenging,” she said.

Advance directives don’t require a lawyer and they only go into effect if you are medically unable to make those decisions yourself. The forms are available at your doctor’s office or any hospital. You can also fill them out right online.

Lockwood said it’s also important to review your advance directive with the person you choose to have power of attorney.

