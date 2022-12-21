Local woman lends a hand to Latina immigrants

Belia Paz started working as a young teenager.

At only 15 years old she noticed injustice as a police dispatcher.

“There’s got to be somebody who speaks up, sits on boards, and represents our Hispanic community," Belia told FOX13's Morgan Saxton.

Decades later, Belia is the General Manager of AeroStar Media LLC comprising two Spanish radio stations KNIV Mi Preferida 104.7fm & KEGH La ley 107.1fm in Utah.

“There always has to be a person to help another person," she said.

She is also an advocate for the Hispanic Community and is the founder of Mujeres Unidas de Utah, which in English is United Women in Utah.

Belia regularly hands out food boxes and hosts community events to feed, clothe and educate the immigrant community in Utah.

“I always run out," she said. "I’ll go buy out of my own personal money just so they have food for the week if I cannot find resources.”

She moved to Utah two years ago and has helped thousands of people since.

"I’m seeing now those families helping me with donations to be able to help those other families," Belia said.

She is still in need of donations.

“I’m lacking 400-500 toys for families," she explains, "I’m lacking coats. I’ve given out 2,000 coats within two weeks ago and I had about 1,000 more people in line that I couldn’t help.”

MUA is a grassroots organization of Latina immigrant women with a dual mission of personal transformation and community power.

“You can have all the recognitions in the world but the best one is to be able to see a smile on a family’s face and a child’s face when you’re either giving them a coat or pair of shoes or even some food.”