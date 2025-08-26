Amid logo controversy, Cracker Barrel vows ‘what you love isn’t going anywhere’

Less than a week after unveiling a new logo, Cracker Barrel said it "could’ve done a better job" as the new emblem created controversy among fans of the iconic restaurant chain.

Last week, Cracker Barrel unveiled the new logo while celebrating 55 years in business. The new design no longer features "Uncle Herschel" sitting in a rocking chair. Instead, it only displays the words "Cracker Barrel."

Many of the restaurant's customers said they liked the nostalgic feel the old logo had.

"The biggest reason I always loved Cracker Barrel was because of the old-timey feeling it gave me. The big ole fireplace and the rockers on the front porch. All the old things handing on the walls. You take all that away and it’s just another restaurant. Sorry. Won’t be stopping there anymore," one customer wrote on the company's Facebook page.

"Sometimes old is best. Leave the logo original. The rocking chairs in front of the restaurant is the whole country feel, we sit and rock while waiting for a table sometimes. Sharper isn’t t always better. Classic will always be classic," another person wrote.

The company said that most of the nostalgic features fans enjoy about the restaurant will not change.

"The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee," the company said. "We love seeing how much you care about our old timer.' We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere — he’s family."

Cracker Barrel said its focus will remain in the kitchen despite headlines focusing on its logo.

"We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees," the company said. "At the end of the day, our promise is simple: you’ll always find comfort, community, and country hospitality here at Cracker Barrel. Uncle Herschel wouldn’t have wanted it any other way."