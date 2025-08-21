PlayStation 5 consoles now cost $50 more as Sony hikes U.S. prices

Sony is increasing the price of its PlayStation 5 consoles in the United States by $50, citing ongoing economic challenges.

“Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment,” the company said in a statement. “As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S.”

The company said the new recommended retail prices took effect on Thursday — with the PlayStation 5 rising to $549.99. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition now retails for $499.99 and the PlayStation 5 Pro sells for $749.99.

Sony said prices for PlayStation 5 accessories will remain the same, and no changes are planned in other markets.

Prices for other gaming consoles have risen this year as well. In April, Nintendo announced it would raise the price of the Switch 2, citing President Donald Trump's implementation of tariffs. A few weeks later, Microsoft made a similar announcement, raising the price of its Xbox gaming consoles by about $100.

