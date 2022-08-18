This Calf Stretcher Could Help Alleviate Pain From A Common Foot Problem

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Since using your feet is such an integral part of your life, when a foot problem strikes, it can really derail your whole body.

Common foot problems are not only aggravating, they can be costly. For example, plantar fasciitis happens when a ligament becomes strained due to a variety of reasons, such as wearing soft-soled footwear without good arch support, long-distance running, weight gain or having a job that requires standing for long periods of time. Calf muscle strain can also happen from strenuous exercise or overuse. Both conditions could have you off your feet for a time — but if your job involves being on your feet, that’s a problem for your wallet, too.

Right now, there’s a calf stretcher on sale on Amazon for $17.99 that’s providing relief for lots of people. It’s a rocker that’s designed to evenly stretch the foot, which could alleviate pain and improve circulation. It also could help reduce leg fatigue.

Utilizing a unique rocking design, this calf stretcher is designed to provide a deep stretch in your calf, ankle and foot arch. To safely stretch your foot, place it in the rocker and roll it back and forth. Because the stretcher isolates the lower leg muscles, tendons and ligaments, this deep stretch can help reduce injuries as well, the company says.

The calf stretcher encourages proper foot posture for deep stretching and through time can increase range of motion and flexibility in a safe and effective way, which might have the added effect of minimizing heel, leg and back discomfort.

This might be a great device for those suffering from plantar fasciitis because it’s designed with two angled plates and a mid-foot gap to ensure the foot is properly aligned. This frame fits most shoe sizes, up to a men’s 15.

With an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars, this calf stretcher has more than 7,000 5-star reviews. Customers are singing its praises, saying it’s reduced their foot-related aches and pains.

For example, Debbie said, “After just one use, I am feeling relief from my Achilles tendon and plantar fasciitis pain. I bought two, one for each foot so could stand on both and alternate heels but was worried that these would slip on the floor or that I would fall. Fortunately they’re very sturdy and have non-slip strips on the bottom, so there was no problem. I just make sure to have something to hold onto in front of me just in case because my balance isn’t the greatest. Very satisfied.”

User Jeff shared this excitement, saying he’s had plantar fasciitis for more than eight months and had spent more than $1,000 on other products. He wrote that he bought this calf stretcher and uses it in conjunction with a splint, and now his pain is gone.

Another user, A. Seigal, said he’s experienced a massive improvement in a short period of time, even after the very first use. He said, “A couple minutes, at most, in the morning and evening and, in a few weeks, I probably have a 95% reduction in discomfort.”

It’s worth noting that in many of the negative reviews, users mentioned that they felt unsafe using it because it felt like it could slip out from underneath them. If you end up getting the rocker, keep that in mind the first time you try it. As with any fitness equipment, you’ll want to make sure it’s secure before you start, and some of the 5-star reviews mention holding onto something for balance before beginning.

The calf stretcher comes with a bonus spike ball for targeted deep tissue relief and trigger point therapy. The company offers a lifetime money-back guarantee.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.