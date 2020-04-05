Two hospitalized after SUV plows into Ogden restaurant

OGDEN, Utah — Two people were transported to the hospital after their vehicle drove into a restaurant in Ogden on Sunday.
Officers responded to a call of a traffic accident just before noon.
They arrived on scene and saw a vehicle inside Patricia’s Restaurant at 3303 Washington Boulevard.
According to Lieutenant Cameron Stiver with Ogden City Police, the 2014 Honda CRV was driving northbound when it cut across traffic, jumped a curb and went into the building.
It came to a stop before exiting the other side.
The driver and passenger were both transported by ground to McKay-Dee Hospital in critical condition.
Three employees were inside the restaurant, but were in back, and were not injured.
This is a developing story.