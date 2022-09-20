Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend

Hispanic Heritage Month is here!

Latina Social Club has partnered with The Gateway, for the third year, to put on a cultural and artistic event.

The organization is hosting the first ever Frida Kahlo fiesta Saturday, September 24.

Frida Fiesta will be a celebration of culture and an explosion of color and artistic immersion. The event will offer live painting from muralists, activities for kids, music, food and beverage.

Bianca Velasquez is a Salt Lake City resident who has been involved with the arts and music community for over a decade and will be on-site.

The Paleta Bar Utah, one of the vendors for the event, is a dessert shop that makes gourmet Mexican popsicles. Their paletas are handmade daily.

Frida Fiesta is an all-ages event and open to the public. The event if 5 p.m. to 9pm.

Latina Social Club is an organization who strives to bring cultural awareness to Utah. They host all different types of events throughout the year to raise money for different causes.