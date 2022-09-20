Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend

Latina Social Club: Frida Fiesta
The Frida Festival is taking Hispanic Heritage Month to another level!
Posted at 1:15 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 15:15:04-04

Hispanic Heritage Month is here!

Latina Social Club has partnered with The Gateway, for the third year, to put on a cultural and artistic event.

The organization is hosting the first ever Frida Kahlo fiesta Saturday, September 24.

Frida Fiesta will be a celebration of culture and an explosion of color and artistic immersion. The event will offer live painting from muralists, activities for kids, music, food and beverage.

Bianca Velasquez is a Salt Lake City resident who has been involved with the arts and music community for over a decade and will be on-site.

The Paleta Bar Utah, one of the vendors for the event, is a dessert shop that makes gourmet Mexican popsicles. Their paletas are handmade daily.

Frida Fiesta is an all-ages event and open to the public. The event if 5 p.m. to 9pm.

Latina Social Club is an organization who strives to bring cultural awareness to Utah. They host all different types of events throughout the year to raise money for different causes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere