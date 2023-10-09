Christine "Bugsy" Drake is a special guest at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show

If you're a fan of "Below Deck Mediterranean" you'll be excited to see a special guest at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show.

Christine "Bugsy" Drake, best known for her role as Chef Stew on the Bravo show, will be revealing secrets from her bestselling book, "The Art of Tablescaping".

Bugsy has been all over the globe entertaining the world's elite aboard luxurious yachts.

She has a genuine passion for elaborate table-settings and extravagant theme parties.

You can see her on the Design Stage on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 1 p.m.

In addition to "Bugsy", the Home Show will spotlight local builders, designers, and experts.

Attendees can also visit the onsite Pumpkin Patch, where they can handpick pumpkins for painting or carving, generously sponsored by Schmidt's Farm & Greenhouse.

To add to the excitement, an "outdoor" movie marathon will provide the perfect way to unwind.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Advanced Adult Online discounted price available through Oct. 12, 2023. Starting opening day online price will increase to $12.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 13, 2023. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.

