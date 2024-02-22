Chuck E. Cheese offers free all-day Trampoline Zone pass on leap day, Feb. 29

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking for a fun way for your children to spend leap day this year?

Chuck E. Cheese is offering free, all-day jump passes on Feb. 29 for their Trampoline Zone, so kids can literally ‘leap’ on the extra day of the month. The coupon is not yet available, but it will be on Chuck E. Cheese’s website on leap day, so make sure to check back on Feb. 29.

The passes are only good on leap day for children under 52-inches tall, or 4 feet, 4 inches. They are also only good for Chuck E. Cheese locations with a Trampoline Zone, which includes 100 locations throughout California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Texas, Virginia and Nevada.

“With an event that only happens every four years, we jumped at the opportunity to offer our guests free Jump Passes to enjoy the new Trampoline Zones on Leap Day, plus extra E-Tickets throughout the month,” chief insights and marketing officer Mark Kupferman said in a press release. “Our Trampoline Zones are a fantastic addition to our fun centers, inviting families to create joyful memories at Chuck E. Cheese. They are just one of the many exciting new experiences awaiting our guests nationwide.”

If your local Chuck E. Cheese does not have a Trampoline Zone, you can still have some extra leap day fun.

Now for a limited time, guests at all fun centers nationwide will get 1,000 bonus E-Tickets with any purchase of 60 minutes or more of All You Can Play Games. Simply download and print the coupon, then take it to Chuck E. Cheese and get your bonus tickets.

Other ongoing deals include half off any large pizza with the purchase of any large pizza on Tuesdays and 30% off 60 minutes or more of All You Can Play games on Wednesdays.

