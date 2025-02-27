Dedicated Navajo Strong volunteer receives Dream Team surprise to help all tribes

SALT LAKE CITY — Leah Swenson is a hero.

That's how she's seen by those who work alongside her, helping thousands on a volunteer basis with Navajo Strong, a non-profit formed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help members of the Navajo Nation.

"We're super-blessed to have people like Leah who have kept this project going," said Navajo Strong founder Bud Frazier.

No matter the weather, Swenson, who also works a full-time job, delivers valuable and essential supplies, food and resources to Navajo families and elders facing various challenges.

"It's amazing to see the personal sacrifice [Swenson] makes," said Gretchen Willard, who nominated Swenson for the Dream Team honor.

On Wednesday, Swenson was going about her volunteer duties, expecting an incoming donation. Instead, the FOX 13 Dream Team gave her the surprise of her life.

Thanks to Mountain America Credit Union, a truckload of supplies donated by Lifting Hands International was dropped off to Navajo Strong on Swenson's behalf, along with a $2,000 donation.

"It's just helping the Navajo people," explained Leah about why she volunteers. "I have a bunch of family members on the reservation. After COVID, and helping out with Bud on Navajo Strong, it just makes me want to keep helping."

Swenson shared how volunteering makes her happy, giving her the chance to help so many people.

"It just make me really happy to help everybody."

